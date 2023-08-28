Do You Need To Cook Canned Ground Beef?

Those health worries are not to be dismissed. Raw meat can contain bacteria like listeria, salmonella, campylobacter, and E. coli — none of which are things you want. These bacteria are killed by heat, and they only exist on the surface of the meat, which is why cooking a steak medium rare isn't a risk. But if those bacteria are present when the meat is ground up, they can get incorporated throughout the resulting mixture. If the hamburger you make isn't cooked through, those bacteria might still be present. This doesn't mean you can't enjoy a burger cooked to medium or medium rare; just know if you're doing so, there are certain risks involved.

Fortunately, canned ground beef doesn't suffer this issue at all. It's been thoroughly cooked through, so there are no extra concerns of food-borne illness. All you need to do is remove the top layer of fat (it's beef in a can, so this is perfectly normal), then drain the excess liquid. No one wants a soggy beef sandwich, after all. Use a strainer or sieve lined with cheesecloth and let the beef sit for a bit to really get the juices out. You can even use a potato ricer, if you have one, to push the extra liquid out fast.