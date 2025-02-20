The US Is Importing A Huge Amount Of Eggs From Turkey Due To Bird Flu

Bird flu is ravaging the domestic egg industry. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 123 million egg-laying hens have been lost to the disease since February 2022. The significant loss of birds, fueled by the safety practice of culling entire flocks when one infection is discovered, has driven the price of eggs to record highs.

In response, American businesses are looking abroad for alternative import markets and have entered negotiations with Turkish companies. The two groups have instituted an agreement for the U.S. to import a total of approximately 15,000 metric tons (or 16,500 U.S. tons) of eggs from Turkish egg producers. The shipments, which began in February, are expected to continue until some time in July.

Turkish businesses are projected to earn about $26 million in export revenue from the deal. American consumers can hopefully see some price tag relief — or at least more reliable stocks of eggs at grocery stores.