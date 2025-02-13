6 Grocery Stores That Are Limiting Egg Purchases

Egg prices are currently higher than ever, with little relief in sight. A bird flu epidemic, ongoing since 2022, is putting incredible pressure on hen populations throughout the egg industry. When avian influenza is confirmed in one chicken, the whole flock must be slaughtered to contain its spread, constraining the egg supply. This process is essential for food safety, yet calamitous for consumers' wallets.

The egg shortage has grown so severe that some grocery stores nationwide are limiting how many eggs consumers can buy per visit. Buying in bulk is just one of the ways to save money on eggs at the store, but some grocers are imposing egg restrictions to preserve the limited supply for as many people as possible.

Many grocery stores that limit egg purchases are only doing so on a local or regional basis. However, two popular chains are enforcing egg limits at all of their stores in the United States, which is a future that will hopefully not be shared by other grocers.