100,000 Eggs Were Just Stolen In Pennsylvania, As Prices Continue To Rise

As bird flu continues to spread across the U.S., the price of eggs continues to rise. The demand has climbed so sharply that eggs have become a hot commodity. Yesterday, 100,000 eggs with an estimated value of $40,000 were reported stolen from a distribution center in central Pennsylvania (per CNN).

The eggs were stolen from a trailer at Pete & Gerry's Organics in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The egg producers are working with authorities to investigate the theft. This incident is just one way bird flu has impacted businesses and consumers.

According to USA Today, the cost of a dozen eggs has doubled since August 2023, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts prices will go up another 20% in 2025. This steep upsurge has led some restaurants like Waffle House to temporarily add a surcharge for eggs to make up for the unexpected hike.