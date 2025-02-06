100,000 Eggs Were Just Stolen In Pennsylvania, As Prices Continue To Rise
As bird flu continues to spread across the U.S., the price of eggs continues to rise. The demand has climbed so sharply that eggs have become a hot commodity. Yesterday, 100,000 eggs with an estimated value of $40,000 were reported stolen from a distribution center in central Pennsylvania (per CNN).
The eggs were stolen from a trailer at Pete & Gerry's Organics in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The egg producers are working with authorities to investigate the theft. This incident is just one way bird flu has impacted businesses and consumers.
According to USA Today, the cost of a dozen eggs has doubled since August 2023, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts prices will go up another 20% in 2025. This steep upsurge has led some restaurants like Waffle House to temporarily add a surcharge for eggs to make up for the unexpected hike.
Bird flu has impacted millions of hens
In just the last four months of 2024, bird flu, also known as avian influenza, killed over 20 million egg-laying hens. Some of those hens died from the flu, but many were destroyed to prevent the infection from spreading. Unfortunately, the price of eggs will only stabilize when bird stocks recover, which is a lengthy process. It takes up to 20 weeks before hens can even be ready to produce eggs.
If you're looking for ways you can save money on eggs, we rounded up a few smart ideas, such as buying in bulk and shopping around to compare prices. Or, consider giving up eggs until the cost comes down and looking for alternative proteins. If you're wondering if our neighbors to the south are paying as much for eggs as we are, we looked at who's got cheaper eggs right now, and it was Mexico by far.