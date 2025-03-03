8 Mistakes Everyone Makes Storing Ground Beef

In most cases, you shouldn't leave ground beef at room temperature for more than two hours — this includes if the meat starts as frozen. However, if the temperatures are 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above, one hour at room temperature is the absolute limit. Of course, during my time working in restaurants, we were trained to play it safe and never left ground beef or any other meat out on the counter. Instead, we defrosted our meat in the refrigerator and only pulled it out when ready to use it. In a pinch, you can use cold water to thaw meat, but I personally only do this if the ground beef will be ready to cook in an hour or less.

Thawing in the refrigerator instead of on the counter or in the sink is safer because it keeps beef from falling into the "danger zone." The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines the "danger zone" as the temperature range between 40 and 140 Fahrenheit where bacteria is able to rapidly multiply. The bacteria that grows in these conditions can lead to foodborne illnesses, like botulism, E. coli infection, listeriosis, and salmonellosis. These illnesses can be mild or severe and most often cause digestive symptoms, but can also cause fever, muscle aches, and kidney failure.