12 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Defrosting Meat

Storing meat can be pretty tricky. As a perishable substance, meat doesn't last long once you get it home from the store, and some types, like chicken pieces or ground beef, may only have a day or two in your refrigerator before they start to spoil. To take advantage of the affordability of buying meat in bulk, turn to your freezer.

Freezers are awesome for storing meat and can extend the lifespan of your product by months, with full chickens and turkeys lasting for up to a year when frozen. While defrosted meat may taste slightly different, it'll hold its nutritional value, delivering the same servings of protein, minerals, and vitamins.

‌But handling meat — defrosted or otherwise — can be a tricky business. Meat can be a host for multiple different kinds of bacteria, including E. coli, salmonella, and Bacillus cereus, all of which can cause food poisoning. Given how common foodborne illnesses are, with approximately a sixth of all Americans experiencing one per year (according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), it pays to know how to handle meat and defrost it safely, while simultaneously doing so in a manner that keeps it tasty.