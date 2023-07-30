The Meat Cross-Contamination Mistake You Might Be Making With Utensils

While many food safety measures are widely known — wash your hands before handling food, disinfect surfaces that come into contact with raw meat, etc. — others are the topic of debate. For instance, people argue about whether to change utensils while cooking meat, using one for raw ingredients and another for cooked. A recent Reddit thread addressed this very question, with the original poster acknowledging the contentiousness of the topic. "Heated debate going on in our house right now," they wrote, asking other users which approach they take.

Commenters were divided. "If you are exposing the utensil to the same heat as the meat...no need to swap," one answered confidently. Others agreed, claiming the heat cooked off any contamination on the utensils. Many, however, proclaimed that they swapped out or thoroughly washed their utensils, with some even doing so twice, using separate spoons for handling raw meat, meat in the process of cooking, and fully-cooked meat. Luckily, this argument can be settled once and for all; yes, you need to swap or thoroughly clean your utensils prior to serving meat in order to avoid cross-contamination.