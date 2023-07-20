18 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Raw Chicken

One of the biggest food safety mistakes you can make with frozen raw chicken is not thawing it properly. Many people leave chicken and other meats out on the counter for several hours to let them defrost. Others — especially when they are in a rush — will put the chicken container into hot water to speed up the thawing process. Both of these methods of thawing chicken could be putting you or others at risk of food poisoning.

The reason they are considered unsafe has to do with something that the United States Department of Agriculture calls the "danger zone."This refers to the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. When the temperature of the chicken falls within this range, it is more likely for bacteria to multiply, thus increasing your risk of contracting a foodborne illness. When thawing chicken on the counter or in hot water, parts of the chicken will defrost more quickly than others, meaning that they'll fall into the danger zone when other parts of the chicken are still frozen.

Instead, try moving your raw chicken container to the refrigerator the night before you'll need it (or a bit earlier if you're cooking a whole chicken). This method will allow it to thaw safely and evenly, keeping parts of it from reaching the danger zone. If you need to thaw your chicken a bit more quickly, you can place it in cold water. Replace the water about every 30 minutes to ensure that it stays cool enough to avoid the danger zone.