Brandy Vs Bourbon: What's The Difference?

Brandy and bourbon can be difficult to distinguish from one another for a few reasons. They are both golden brown to amber in color, are ideal alcohols for spiking holiday eggnog, and among a chef's best tips for cooking with alcohol, they are good choices for flambéing. Despite that, several fundamental differences between brandy and bourbon set them worlds apart.

First, brandy is a broad category of spirits with several subcategories, while bourbon is a subcategory of whiskey. Second, brandy is made from fermented fruit or fruit wine, whereas bourbon is a U.S.-born drink made from a mash derived from at least 51% corn. The rest of the mash comes from other ground cereal grains. Third, many types of brandy don't have to be aged in barrels for an extended period, but bourbon must be aged in American oak barrels for at least two years. This aging process is what makes different profiles of these spirits. Brandy has more nutty, sweet, and caramel notes, and bourbon is known for its notes of spicy pepper, vanilla, and baking spices. Knowing more about the history and process of making each can help you better understand the difference between brandy and bourbon.