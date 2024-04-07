A Chef's 20 Best Tips For Cooking With Alcohol

The actor W.C. Fields once famously said: "I cook with wine. Sometimes, I even add it to the food," (via Decanter). Cooking with alcohol involves more than just drinking it along with a meal. It is an integral element in the execution of many recipes. Part art, part science, cooking with alcohol requires finesse, patience, restraint, and know-how to develop the complexity of aroma, flavor, and texture it can confer.

As the chef and owner of a fine dining restaurant for nearly two decades, I have learned a thing or twenty about how to infuse my recipes with alcohol. From sauces and stews to marinades and desserts, I have used all kinds of wine, beer, and spirits. I have learned which types of alcohol complement which recipes, how much to add for the ideal balance, when to add it, and when to skip it. To help you navigate the wide world of cooking with alcohol, I compiled this information into a handy list of my best tips. Read on for the full scoop (or pour), as the case may be.