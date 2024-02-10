Why You Should Be Pairing Your Bourbon With Smoky Food

When folks talk about food-and-drink pairings, they're often talking about matching food with wines. There are countless books devoted to the subject and professionals whose entire careers are built on pairing wines and foods. But wine isn't the only beverage people enjoy with meals, and there's no reason that spirits like bourbon shouldn't be the focus of thoughtfully considered pairings.

Real whiskey connoisseurs can identify a multitude of specific flavor and scent notes in a pour, from vanilla and caramel to leather and tobacco, with all manner of fruity and spicy notes in between. But you don't need to have developed a palate nearly that refined if you're just looking to make delicious, interesting flavor pairings between bourbon and food. Instead, focus on the cooking method used to prepare the food — namely, on smoking or any method that involves smoke.

Foods with smoky flavors, such as barbecue, or anything that's been grilled over charcoal, boast flavor profiles that pair brilliantly with bourbon. Smoky foods go uniquely well with bourbon because, unlike other types of whiskey, bourbon doesn't have a smoky profile. It does, however, have an oaky, woody taste, which speaks to the flavors of smoky foods, without overpowering your palate with an ashy taste.