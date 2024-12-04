Here's How To Make Sangria That Actually Tastes Good

It feels like mixing red wine and fruit should be so simple that it's impossible to make mistakes, and while it's hard to make a sangria that tastes bad, there are hiccups to avoid if you want to make a sangria that truly tastes good. In a recent video on Chowhound, bartender Kamaron Lockwood guided viewers past common mistakes made when preparing a batch of sangria.

One mistake is not prepping the fruit correctly. The origins of sangria include a citrus fruit, and Lockwood likes using oranges, including the rind, where you can find a lot of flavor. On top of that, he goes on to tell us that keeping the rind "helps make the flavor a little bit more complex." With the apples, another common ingredient found in great sangrias recipes, make sure to get the seeds out. Finally, with all of your added fruits, make sure you cut them up into equal pieces to ensure an even breakdown of the fruits in the wine.

Once your fruit is prepped right, muddle it in the vessel with raw sugar to make it easier to blend with the alcohol. Using brown or cane sugar instead of simple syrup adds texture to your drink. "It really is important to get that in the muddling process ... it really helps break down the sugars in the fruit," Lockwood elaborates.