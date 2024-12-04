Here's How To Make Sangria That Actually Tastes Good
It feels like mixing red wine and fruit should be so simple that it's impossible to make mistakes, and while it's hard to make a sangria that tastes bad, there are hiccups to avoid if you want to make a sangria that truly tastes good. In a recent video on Chowhound, bartender Kamaron Lockwood guided viewers past common mistakes made when preparing a batch of sangria.
One mistake is not prepping the fruit correctly. The origins of sangria include a citrus fruit, and Lockwood likes using oranges, including the rind, where you can find a lot of flavor. On top of that, he goes on to tell us that keeping the rind "helps make the flavor a little bit more complex." With the apples, another common ingredient found in great sangrias recipes, make sure to get the seeds out. Finally, with all of your added fruits, make sure you cut them up into equal pieces to ensure an even breakdown of the fruits in the wine.
Once your fruit is prepped right, muddle it in the vessel with raw sugar to make it easier to blend with the alcohol. Using brown or cane sugar instead of simple syrup adds texture to your drink. "It really is important to get that in the muddling process ... it really helps break down the sugars in the fruit," Lockwood elaborates.
Use the right alcohol in your Sangria and let it sit
Sangria is more than just wine and fruit; juice and another spirit are common ingredients that enhance the drink's complexity. Kamaron Lockwood recommends using brandy as it is made from apples. Rum is another recommended spirit, which is the spirit of choice if you're making a recreation of the Cheesecake Factory's Sangria. According to Lockwood, the benefit of brandy or rum is "It's already another spirit based on what's already in there," which enhances the overall taste.
For wine, Lockwood recommends a dry to semi-dry red. "It's really important that there's a dryness to it. The dryness definitely helps it from getting too sweet," adding that balance is everything in any cocktail.
Don't get too caught up in making sure it's a Spanish wine, Lockwood advises, as recipes will inevitably change because variations of sangria are made all over the world.
A key ingredient for a sangria that actually tastes good is time. It's best to let it sit for four to 12 hours before serving. Don't let it sit beyond 48 hours, as it will no longer taste fresh. Once you make your batch of sangria and set it aside to rest, it's time to relax knowing you avoided some common mistakes!
Static Media owns and operates Foodie and Chowhound.