What's The Best Alcohol For Spiking Your Holiday Eggnog With?

One festive drink that's synonymous with the holidays is eggnog, whether you go for an alcohol-infused variety or stick to a more kid-friendly version. If it's a boozy nog you enjoy, however, you might be wondering exactly which alcohol to use.

There are plenty of recipes out there, with some calling for brandy, others claiming that whiskey is the best pick, and still others swearing by rum. As it happens, there's no particular type of alcohol that you have to use if you want to make spiked eggnog; it's up to you which liquor you like best. However, that's not to say that there aren't some liquors that are better than others for spiking your drink.

As someone who makes homemade eggnog every year and has experimented with a few different types of alcohol, I'm here to help you figure out which to try. That way, you can whip up a batch of eggnog (or just spike a store-bought variety) that's sure to please a crowd this holiday season.