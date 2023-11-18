Start Butterflying Your Hot Dogs And You'll Never Turn Back

Hot dogs are a quintessential part of any barbecue or family cookout, but even classics can benefit from a twist. Butterflying your dogs is a simple and transformative way to amp up your grilling game come the next gathering. Splitting a hot dog down the middle, without cutting all the way through, and pressing it flat increases the surface area for cooking, leading to a superior char and a perfectly crisp exterior. This method doesn't only make the hotdogs look pretty; more surface area means more caramelization, which translates to a depth of flavor that a regular hot dog can't match.

Beyond the smoky and savory taste the technique can provide, butterflying facilitates a more efficient grilling experience. The flattened profile cooks more evenly, eliminating the common problem of undercooked centers or overly charred exteriors. Cooking this way ensures every hot dog is perfectly cooked and creates a satisfying textural contrast between the crispy edges and juicy center. An additional benefit is that this method reduces cooking time, getting those delicious franks from grill to bun to belly much faster and making it a favorite for busy backyard chefs.