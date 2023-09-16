Can You Make Hot Dogs In A Slow Cooker?

Hot dogs are one of America's most unfussy favorites. These summertime treats almost always come pre-cooked, so eating them is simply a matter of warming them up. You can do that in any number of ways, from simmering them in hot water to grilling — or even sticking them in the microwave. But if you're cooking for a crowd, you'll want a method that will not just get the dogs to temp, but also keep them warm until guests are ready to start munching.

What about the slow cooker? Keeping the dogs warm in the Crockpot is the perfect way to serve them at a picnic, party, or anywhere else you can't be constantly minding the grill or stovetop. You don't even need to add water; simply use a tall, round slow cooker and add enough hot dogs so that they can stand up on one end (You can lay them on their sides if necessary, but standing them up is preferable). Then close the lid, cook on high for about 3 hours to warm through, then switch to "keep warm" and serve with condiments and buns.