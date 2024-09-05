Give Your Hot Dogs Maximum Flavor With This Unexpected Ingredient

Summer is the season for roasting hot dogs over an open flame around the campfire. But, it turns out there's an unexpected way to cook your hot dogs for maximum flavor — in butter.

Although hot dogs already tend to be a fairly fatty meat option, that's not to say that they won't taste better when cooked in rich butter. When you use butter to make hot dogs, they become infused with butter's signature satisfying flavor. All that butter adds a creamy mouthfeel and leads to a juicier bite, too.

Unfortunately roasting hot dogs over the campfire isn't conducive to slathering them in butter. But, there are plenty of different methods to cook your hot dogs using butter to add extra flavor. Whether that's frying them in a pan, making them on the grill, or using a combination of steaming and searing. Plus, there are additional ways to infuse even more butter flavor into your hot dogs once they're cooked.