Yes, You Can (And Should) Deep-Fry Hot Dogs

There are a whole lot of fun ways to cook a hot dog and plenty of hacks you need to try to ensure a perfect frank-in-bun. Store-bought hot dogs may have questionable ingredients, but they're nevertheless a top-rated enduring protein source and fun food for people of all ages and demographics. Hot dogs are particularly and historically popular in the United States, especially in the summertime. Picnics, barbecues, and other outdoor celebrations are the perfect outlet to cook up a batch of wieners, pair with some buns, top with a mess of condiments, and enjoy.

Hot dogs have endured as a go-to favorite for so long, perhaps because they're so versatile. They can be cooked with virtually any kitchen appliance or via any outdoor method. But while a broiler, microwave, or grill can consistently guarantee a winning wiener, another way has only recently gained in popularity outside the region of its creation. Bust out that deep-fryer and set it up on the counter or the patio because cooking your hot dogs using the deep-frying method is worthwhile and rewarding.