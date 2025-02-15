New Frozen Dessert Flavors Hitting The Grocery Store Aisles In 2025
Few treats satisfy a sweet tooth the way a frozen dessert does. From ice cream to gelato to popsicles, there are plenty of these refreshing confections on store shelves to choose from. According to World Population Review, Americans eat roughly 5 gallons of ice cream alone every year, making frozen desserts big business. Though standard flavors, like vanilla and chocolate, are among the most popular ice cream flavors in the country, brands are constantly seeking to add new and improved concoctions to their repertoire, with this year being no exception.
2025 promises to be quite the year, with a myriad of frozen treats hitting grocery store aisles. Among the top-ranked ice cream brands introducing novel frozen treats this year are icons like Talenti Gelato, Breyers, Halo Top, Good Humor, Häagen-Dazs, and Ben & Jerry's. Each of these exciting new taste sensations is designed to entice frozen dessert enthusiasts to indulge. Read on to for to discover the wide array of dessert creations you should be snagging from the freezer section the next time you head to the grocery store.
Talenti Gelato
When it comes to impossibly rich frozen desserts, few are as enticing as rich Italian-style gelato. The folks at Talenti have been making an array of thoughtfully crafted, small-batch recipes for gelato since its first gelateria opened in Dallas, Texas, in 2003. Among its newest taste creations are a number of new flavors for its Layers line of products, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter, Italian Tiramisu, and Snickerdoodle Cookie. Each container of gelato from this line contains five delectable layers that fuse the concept of eating chocolate chip cookie batter, tiramisu, or a soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookie with a velvety gelato for a symphony of textural elements.
The Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter flavor is alternated with cookie batter itself, crushed shortbread, and chocolate cookie pieces. These are married with an exotic Madagascan vanilla gelato for a sophisticated spin on a not-so-guilty pleasure. The Italian Tiramisu features a gelato made with real mascarpone cheese, vanilla cookie pieces (akin to the fluffy lady fingers typically used in the recipe), an espresso chocolate fudge, and a refreshing cold brew coffee-flavored sorbetto. Lastly, the Snickerdoodle Cookie has a base made from a snickerdoodle cookie batter gelato. This is paired with cinnamon-flavored cookie chunks, snickerdoodle cookie batter, and Madagascan vanilla gelato, which perfectly tempers the delicate spiciness of the cinnamon.
Breyers
Breyers is heating things up this year with its S'mores Campfire Collection Lineup. The Campfire Collection is available in three distinct varieties, including tubs or pints, bars, and sandwiches, each with a slight twist on the theme; these frozen desserts share the same basic components structured somewhat differently. A toasted marshmallow center is the foundation of these desserts. These are punctuated with luscious layers of real Hershey's milk chocolate, with crunchy graham cracker crumbles or pieces to provide contrast against the creamy marshmallow. The only thing that could make these S'mores taste sensations better would be putting some crispy bacon on them.
For those with special dietary needs, Breyers is also introducing a number of items to satisfy your sweet tooth without the dairy or carbs. Breyers Non-Dairy Chocolate not only has that classic bittersweet cocoa taste, it has a luxurious texture that will fool even die-hard full-dairy ice cream connoisseurs. For those watching their carbs, Breyers is adding fruity Strawberry Bars and chocolatey, crunchy Rocky Road creations to its line of CarbSmart products.
Lastly, for those trying to capture the nostalgia of chasing after an ice cream truck as a child, Breyers is teaming up with Good Humor to introduce a Strawberry Shortcake Tub. This tub of ice cream begins with a combination of brilliantly-hued strawberry ice cream interlaced with vanilla ice cream and dotted with tiny pieces of Good Humor cake crumbles for a festive texture and flavor.
Popsicle
This year, the Popsicle brand is taking a trip down memory lane and bringing nostalgic, beloved cartoon characters to life with its frozen treats. This line of character-inspired creations includes something for everyone with Buzz Lightyear Rocket Ice Pops, Grogu Frozen Confection Bars, Olaf Frozen Confection Bars, and Spider-Man Frozen Confection Bars. These pops and bars are cleverly shaped to reflect the cartoon characters and come in bold flavors. They're made from real milk and natural colorings.
Popsicle is also launching a line of Jolly Rancher Ice Pops which are certain to make your mouth water and your lips pucker as you lick through the several layers that make up these vibrant, multi-colored, frozen, sweet treats. The flavors making up the layers of these pops include green apple, blue raspberry, grape, and cherry, mimicking some of the most popular varieties of these legendary sour hard candies. All of these new treats are available at select retailers nationwide.
Magnum Ice Cream
When it comes to decadent sweet treats, the Magnum Ice Cream brand has it going on. Among its most popular creations is its line of luxurious ice cream bars, which feature velvety vanilla ice cream encased in a snappy shell of premium chocolate sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. The newest variety being introduced to the brand's portfolio of bars this year is a Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Bar.
Like its other ice cream bar flavors, this one starts with a core of vanilla ice cream, made with sustainably grown vanilla beans harvested from farms in Northeast Madagascar. This particular bar features a high-quality 39% cacao milk chocolate shell. When it comes to cacao percentages in chocolate, less cacao makes for a sweeter taste, making this the ideal treat for those who prefer a less bittersweet flavor profile. These bars come in a 3-pack and contain 190 calories apiece. These bars can be found at select retailers nationwide.
Good Humor
Since the early 1900s, Good Humor bars have been a mainstay of ice cream trucks, pushcarts, and other vendors. The nostalgic flavors of this brand are getting a makeover with a new spin on a classic — the Candy Center Bar. This '90s favorite was introduced last October, but only sold at participating Walmart locations. This year it is getting a much wider distribution to retailers across the nation. The distinctive product features Good Humor's patented "candy center" technology. Its layers provide a multi-sensory experience, featuring a triad of unique mouthfeels. The rich chocolate candy core punctuated with hazelnut is encased with creamy vanilla ice cream and a crispy chocolate shell.
Good Humor is also bringing an array of island-inspired, tropical-flavored delights to store shelves. It's teaming up with the legendary Mexican Holanda brand, which has been making ice cream treats since 1927, to American store shelves. The fruity frozen treats making its way to a grocery store near you include the Chemisse Coconut and Pineapple Bar, a Chemisse Coconut and Strawberry Bar, and the Solero Lime Bar made with sustainably-grown limes sourced from Colima, Mexico. These treats are the perfect snack to cool you off on a sweltering, hot summer day.
Klondike
Though the Klondike bar has an illustrious history dating back to 1922, the brand has not rested on its laurels. Instead, it has expanded beyond bars to include other frozen treats, including cones and sandwiches. One of its newest creations is a collaboration with the Good Humor brand: Klondike Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake & Vanilla Chillin' cones.
For those familiar with the Good Humor line of frozen desserts, these new cones might remind you of the classic Vanilla King Cone or the Cookies & Creme Cone. The shell of each cone is made from a crunchy waffle-like wafer dipped in chocolate. The Strawberry Shortcake cones are filled with a strawberry and vanilla swirl frozen dessert dotted with crisp cake pieces. The Vanilla Chillin' variety capitalizes on the simplicity of vanilla interlaced with chocolate sauce. These are sold in an 8-pack, containing four of each flavor, so you don't have to choose just one.
Halo Top
When it comes to better-for-you ice cream, the folks at Halo Top have been dishing out the goods since 2012. They have since become one of the best-selling food brands in the U.S. Halo Top offers a wide array of flavors, including vegan and keto-friendly ones, and continues creating new and interesting options. Its latest taste innovation includes a collection, called Mix-Ins. Each of these frozen treats is loaded with an array of crunchy, chewy, and fudgy ingredients that are layered to provide delicious flavor and an exciting, complex texture in every bite.
These new Mix-Ins come in a selection of eight unique flavors, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cherry Chocolate Chunk, Cookie & Brownies, Caramel Cookie Crunch, Strawberry Cheesecake, Sweet Cream Cold Brew, and P.B. Cookie Dough & Fudge, guaranteeing that there is a winning option for every palate. Each pint of Mix-Ins contains just 490 calories, with between 14 and 20 grams of protein.
Ben & Jerry's
Since 1978, Ben & Jerry's has been whipping up some of the most unique and envelope-pushing flavors of ice cream around. Though the company gets a huge number of ice cream flavors suggested by fans every year, they cannot possibly satisfy everyone's cravings. That said, they're making quite a dent this year with the array of varieties being introduced.
In the ice cream pint category, the brand is bringing on a Chocolate Covered Strawberry creation that is perfect for sharing with your sweetheart. Speaking of sharing, Ben & Jerry's is also introducing its new line of Scoop-apalooza flavors, which come in 28-ounce containers that are ideal for enjoying with your favorite people. These "Made for Sharing" delights include varieties like Vanilla & Fudge Brownie, Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, Strawberries & Cream, and Coffee & Fudge Chip.
The final new indulgent treat being launched by Ben & Jerry's is its collection of sundaes. Featured in four delectable flavors: Choco-lotta Cheesecake, Cookie Vermont-ster, Dulce De-lish, and Turtle Sundae. These treats take some of the brand's fan favorites and repackage them in classic sundae shop delivery format, complete with a whipped topping and extra chunks and swirls.
Häagen-Dazs
When it comes to luxury, Häagen-Dazs has been whipping up the finest, high-quality, high-butterfat ice cream since two Polish immigrants created the brand in 1960. While it started with pints of velvety vanilla, chocolate, and coffee ice cream, it has since expanded to include other sweet, frozen desserts, including bars, waffle cones, and sorbets. Among its latest inductees into the canon of confections offered by Häagen-Dazs are a duo of ice cream bars.
The first variety of ice cream bar entering the market this year is the New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Bar. Likely an homage to the birthplace of Häagen-Dazs, these bars have all the elements of a quality New York-style cheesecake on a stick. The base is made of cheesecake ice cream interlaced with strawberry sauce. The snappy coating fuses white chocolate with graham cracker crust bits for a nuanced texture that's both crunchy and creamy.
A Salted Caramel Macadamia Ice Cream Bar is the second new flavor from Häagen-Dazs. This bar features the brand's classic sweet cream ice cream, which is punctuated with ribbons of salted caramel sauce. The whole thing is enrobed in a crisp milk chocolate coating, laced with delectable bits of macadamia nut for a sweet but savory, combination that's designed to titillate all of your taste buds.
Blue Bell
Among the many interesting facts about the popular Blue Bell brand of ice cream is that it releases up to six new flavors of ice cream every year. The company, which has been making ice cream since 1907, is starting the year off with three offerings. The first couple of flavors are not necessarily new, per se, but rather returning varieties of Blue Bell ice cream. These are the result of The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament, which pitted some of Blue Bell's favorite discontinued varieties of ice cream against one another in a big showdown. The final came down to two flavors, Groom's Cake and Cookie Cake. Though Groom's Cake won the tournament, voter turnout was so high across social media platforms that the brand decided to bring back both flavors.
The third new variety of Blue Bell being introduced is a Strawberry Toaster Pastry-flavored ice cream. This variety is a limited-time-only offering that was put out in conjunction with National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on February 1. Like it sounds, this sweet treat combines creamy vanilla ice cream with swirls of strawberry sauce and chunks of pastry pieces for a flavor that's sure to wake up your taste buds.
Baskin-Robbins
Among the things you may not know about Baskin-Robbins, this company excels at novelty. In fact, it's launched more than one thousand new ice cream flavors since it was founded in 1945. Though flavors are released monthly with its "Flavor of the Month" program, these innovations do often get added to its roster of 31 flavors, which is the case with one of its newest additions to the menu this year: the cozy Cinnamon Roll ice cream.
This ice cream variety, released in January, has stuck around on the menu. It appeals to those trying to capture the warmth of a hot cinnamon roll straight from the oven. The flavor experts at Baskin Robbins figured out a way to package that sticky goodness into one, pink spoonful to help get you out of the winter doldrums. Its base is an ice cream featuring spicy cinnamon. This is interlaced with cinnamon dough chunks and an unctuous, cinnamon cream cheese-inspired icing.
If you're in the mood for love, the Baskin-Robbins February "Flavor of the Month" is entitled "Love Potion #31." It combines white chocolate and raspberry-flavored ice creams with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, raspberry swirls, and chocolate-flavored chips. This flavor will be available at participating Baskin-Robbins locations while supplies last.