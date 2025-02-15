New Frozen Dessert Flavors Hitting The Grocery Store Aisles In 2025

Few treats satisfy a sweet tooth the way a frozen dessert does. From ice cream to gelato to popsicles, there are plenty of these refreshing confections on store shelves to choose from. According to World Population Review, Americans eat roughly 5 gallons of ice cream alone every year, making frozen desserts big business. Though standard flavors, like vanilla and chocolate, are among the most popular ice cream flavors in the country, brands are constantly seeking to add new and improved concoctions to their repertoire, with this year being no exception.

2025 promises to be quite the year, with a myriad of frozen treats hitting grocery store aisles. Among the top-ranked ice cream brands introducing novel frozen treats this year are icons like Talenti Gelato, Breyers, Halo Top, Good Humor, Häagen-Dazs, and Ben & Jerry's. Each of these exciting new taste sensations is designed to entice frozen dessert enthusiasts to indulge. Read on to for to discover the wide array of dessert creations you should be snagging from the freezer section the next time you head to the grocery store.