Cacao Percentage Matters When It Comes To Baking With Chocolate

Whether or not cacao percentage matters when baking with chocolate has long been debated. Some bakers swap percentages regularly, while others always stay within the exact recipe details. The truth is, cacao percentage does matter when baking with chocolate if you want a recipe to turn out exactly as intended, but there are times when using chocolate interchangeably can work. So, when does cacao percentage make a difference? If you're melting chocolate for molds, making homemade chocolate, creating a mousse, or working on a fussy ganache, it's best not to stray too far from the suggested percentage.

You can swap milk for dark or semi-sweet chocolate when making cookies, brownies, or other simple baked goods. (The taste of your product will be different if you mix chocolates, but that's half the fun of baking.) Mixing chocolates can be an excellent way to experiment with different flavors and learn what chocolates go best with other ingredients.