No One Can Stop You From Putting Bacon In Your S'mores

There's nothing like classic campfire s'mores to get you in the summer spirit. They're gooey and have a hint of smoke from the campfire-roasted marshmallows. While s'mores were originally designed with graham crackers, slabs of chocolate, and a marshmallow, modern cooks have added some fun twists.

One of these twists is to add bacon to your s'mores. Bacon adds a salty taste that enhances the sugar and helps bring out the flavors of your dessert even more. Plus, bacon is easy to cook over the fire on a camping trip!

To make bacon s'mores, you'll need two graham crackers, one marshmallow, a slab of your favorite chocolate, and one strip of bacon — bonus points if it's thick-cut! Fry the bacon until it's crispy around the edges or as well done as you like. Next, roast the marshmallow until it's golden brown. Place a slab of chocolate, the bacon, and the marshmallow on one graham cracker to wrap up your bacon s'more. Use the other graham cracker to slap them together, and you've got a tasty s'more!