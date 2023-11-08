Blue Bell: 14 Facts About The Popular Ice Cream Brand

Blue Bell Creameries is an ice cream brand that got its start in Texas. In the '80s, the brand expanded outside of the state and quickly became adored all over the South thanks to its association with the area, nostalgic marketing, and long history.

Of course, flavor also plays a huge role. Blue Bell Ice Cream is known for its strong taste and decadent, creamy texture. For this reason, according to the Blue Bell Ice Cream website, it carries the unofficial slogan: "The best ice cream in the country."

While Blue Bell can appear like one big success story, there are several unsavory facts about the company. These include an infamous Listeria outbreak and subsequent wire fraud and conspiracy accusations that were leveled against former CEO Paul Kruse.

Add to this a few failed flavors, and it's clear that Blue Bell Ice Cream has had to fight for its spot at the top of the ice cream industry. What follows are 14 facts that'll help you decide if the brand deserves this position and whether it can really claim to be the best ice cream in the country.