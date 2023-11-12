The Astonishing Rate At Which McDonald's Opens New Stores

No matter what town you find yourself in, it almost feels like there's a McDonald's somewhere nearby. While there are places without one left, that might change in a decade or two. McDonald's has increased its total number of locations every year for the past 17 years. According to data collected on Statista, in 2022, it was operating 244 more restaurants than it was in 2021. In other words, there was an average of 20 new McDonald's locations every month.

A caveat: Just because McDonald's opened more restaurants than it closed doesn't mean it didn't close any. During the pandemic, the fast food chain closed hundreds of its Walmart locations, for example. However, it seemed to open even more elsewhere.

So, how did McDonald's manage to expand to 40,275 locations? They focused their efforts on franchising. Approximately 95% of its locations are leased and operated by independent partners. In exchange for an initial fee, pricey rent, and royalties, McDonald's franchise owners can make serious money. Still, the McDonald's corporation makes even more.