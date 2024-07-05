What Kinds Of Oil Does McDonald's Use In Its Food?

French fries are delicious no matter where they come from, but even if you're well-versed in all the tips and tricks to making your homemade fries come out crispier, you might find yourself thinking that they're still no McDonald's fries. There's something undeniably unique about the fries from this fast food behemoth, and it's the intersection of a few perfect factors. McDonald's uses Russet potatoes for the perfect texture, then adds in just the right amount of salt, but it turns out that the oil McDonald's uses has a lot to do with the popularity of the food, too.

McDonald's uses several different types of oil in its restaurants, and when it comes to fries, it's a canola blend that's responsible for deep-frying to that perfect crunch. More specifically, McDonald's has said that the frying oil is a blend of non-hydrogenated rapeseed and sunflower oil, but that's a rather new development. If you've ever heard complaints about the fries not being what they used to be, it's true: Previous use of beef tallow was at the heart of a massive McDonald's fry scandal that overhauled the way things at the chain are done.

McDonald's also uses palm oil as an ingredient in some menu items. In 2022, the company announced that 100% of palm oil used was certified as responsibly sourced by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, but what does that mean and what, exactly, is it used in?