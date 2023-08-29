McDonald's Lawsuits That Cost The Company Millions

When you think about McDonald's, you likely think about golden arches and chicken McNuggets. It's usually a solid option for a quick and tasty meal. Unfortunately for a few unlucky folks, that's not what they got when they chose to eat at Mickey D's. One woman's spilled coffee became the face of litigation against the fast food giant in America. Another man chipped his tooth on a McNugget and needed extensive dental work — even though the nuggets are supposed to be boneless. While it's easy to think that people who sue fast-food restaurants are just looking to make a quick dollar, many plaintiffs receive huge sums because they actually deserve them. These McDonald's lawsuits cost the company millions because the victims needed extensive medical care and compensation for lost wages.

In some cases, McDonald's acted with so much malice that juries awarded victims punitive damages. This is extra money trial winners receive over and above what was owed, due to the inconvenience or extremity of the case. The purpose of punitive damages is to punish the defendant — and McDonald's has had to pay out more than once. Although McDonald's has an in-house legal team to deal with all the potential lawsuits, the corporate giant still has seen its fair share of massive losses. Here are a few famous cases that cost the company millions.