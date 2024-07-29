9 Fast Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt McDonald's

A scandal rocked several of China's fast food chains in 2014 when it was discovered that they were being supplied with tainted, unsanitary meat from a processing plant owned by Shanghai Husi Food. Not only was there video proof of meat dropped on the dirty floor and then packaged for sale, but meat that had gone off was also repackaged with a new expiration date. As a result of the breaking news story, McDonald's locations in both Beijing and Shanghai recalled all of their beef and chicken products, leaving numerous McDonald's restaurants with little else to serve but drinks and french fries.

The public's reaction to this recall was especially strong because video evidence was captured by broadcasters for "Dragon TV," a provincial satellite TV station. With the evidence widely disseminated and plain to see, many fast food chains dropped Shanghai Husi Food, and its parent company OSI Group LLC., as suppliers. McDonald's did not despite the recall being so large as to affect restaurants in both Hong Kong and Japan.

Thanks to McDonald's and other companies' recalls, no one fell ill as a result of eating the bad meat. However, OSI Group LLC. was heavily fined and blacklisted, and ten of its employees were also fined. Many of these individuals were even given prison sentences.