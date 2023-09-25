15 Regional McDonald's Menu Items You Need To Try

If there's one thing McDonald's does well, it's selection. The fast food titan may be known for its burgers and fries, but its standard menu is deceptively broad, with burritos, breakfast items, fruit options, and McNuggets alongside its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders.

As an international company, it also understands the importance of playing to different markets. There's a dizzying range of international McDonald's items out there, from the Belgian Wacko Guaco Burger, a sandwich topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheddar, to the McPinto Deluxe, a Costa Rica exclusive consisting of a plate of rice and beans, scrambled eggs, fried plantains, and a side of custard. It's enough to give you some serious food envy.

But if you're reading this and thinking that the United States menu pales in comparison, you might be surprised. The truth is that McDonald's menus can vary from state to state, and certain parts of the country have regional menu items that aren't available anywhere else. Most of these regional items are designed to reflect the tastes and regional cuisines of these areas, and many of them offer location-specific favorites at a reasonable price. We stacked up some of our favorites right here. ‌