Uncle O'Grimacey Is Back At McDonald's To Ring In The Shamrock Shake

McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake is once again back in stores, but now with a fun family twist. This year, after rediscovering his family's original recipe for the Shamrock Shake, Grimace reconnected with his exuberant uncle, Uncle O'Grimacey, who came to visit from Sham Rock, Ireland, to spread the joy of his family recipe stateside.

Uncle O'Grimacey is a vintage McDonaldland character who has not been seen in official McDonald's marketing in nearly 40 years. Created in 1975 to promote the Shamrock Shake, Uncle O'Grimacey is a green version of Grimace who wears a cob hat and carries a shillelagh, and McDonald's is using his comeback to promote its charitable works.

From February 10 to March 23, 2025, for every Shamrock Shake sold at participating McDonald's, 25 cents of the purchase price will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), with a goal of raising $5 million — enough for 50,000 overnight stays for needy families. The campaign also features new Uncle O'Grimacey merch, available exclusively at Golden Arches Unlimited, purchases of which will trigger further RMHC donations from McDonald's.