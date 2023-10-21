The Reason McDonald's International Menus Are Way Better Than The US

Thanks to the nature of the internet and social media sites like TikTok, customers in the United States are acutely aware that they're missing out on some of McDonald's bolder offerings. In fact, there's an entire list of international food items we wish McDonald's had in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what the root cause of your FOMO is? Why does it seem like international customers have all the fun?

Former corporate McDonald's chef Mike Haracz revealed the real reason behind McDonald's international versus domestic strategy. In a TikTok video, Haracz said it all boils down to the supply chain. "More often than not, in other countries, it is a little easier to deal with the supply chain," he said.

There are more McDonald's in the United States than in any other country, with over 14,000. Maintaining food in all these restaurants can be an undertaking even for McDonald's regular menu, especially with supply chain difficulties. Haracz explained, "Getting the ingredients for a national launch in the United States is a lot more difficult than, sort of, these local, regional items."

McDonald's does offer additions to its regular menu, like the McRib, but these are typically seasonal. The nature of America's fast food industry may also play a role.