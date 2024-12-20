Costco Shoppers Are In Shambles Over Eggs As Bird Flu Spreads

The Costco subreddit is in a tizzy over one shopper's shocking sight: No eggs at the retail giant. A user posted a photo of a completely empty egg display area at their local warehouse, noting that it was the culmination of months of sparse deliveries. And although there was a salmonella recall on eggs during the summer, this shortage is due to a surge in bird flu.

Reuters reported that the rampant spread of H5N1 bird flu across chicken farms in the United States is driving down the egg supply, in turn driving prices up by record numbers – a predicted supply shortage just in time for the holiday season. Wholesale egg prices are the highest they have ever been, up 150% from December 2023.

The good news is that the risk of bird flu transmission from contaminated eggs is low. Between the pasteurization process and the heat from thoroughly cooking the egg, whatever bird flu may be present has little to no chance of survival. (Raw eggs, especially unpasteurized ones, are best avoided.) However, the crisis is still crimping Costco's egg supplies because millions of infected chicken flocks are being culled to try to control the virus.