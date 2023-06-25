The 20 Best Egg Brands, Ranked

The process of purchasing the highest quality eggs from a grocery store may feel like wading through a sea of alphabet soup with words like natural, organic, cage-free, pasture-raised, and more. Then there are distinctions between egg grades, including AA, A, B, and Jumbo. And finally, differentiations between the color of eggs, white versus brown, are rampant. It is all overwhelming and does not guarantee you are getting quality eggs.

As a general rule of thumb, most of this health halo labeling is simply clever marketing designed to get you to pay a premium price for eggs without any legitimate assurance that these eggs are, in fact, healthier, more humanely produced, or safer. Only a handful of terms mean anything. Organic means your eggs come from free-range chickens and are fed organic feed void of antibiotics, hormones, arsenic, or poultry by-products. Pastured suggests the chickens had access to the outdoors rather than being confined to battery cages or a warehouse. USDA A or AA grades ensure your eggs are free of defects though they do not offer any safety protections.

To assess the quality of our top 20 egg brands, we referenced a third-party watchdog organization, cross-referenced consumer reviews, and, where applicable, cited our own experience cooking with these egg brands. Based on these criteria, we have listed these brands in order of least to most favorite, with specific reasons why each ranked where it did.