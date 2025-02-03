5 Easy Ways To Save Money On Eggs At The Store
Over the past few years, egg prices have been on a financial roller coaster. If you love eggs, you've probably resigned yourself to these unpredictable prices. But while these price swings are out of your control, they're not entirely random. They're the result of compounding factors like inflation and supply and demand. Oftentimes, prices will also skyrocket during periods of scarcity, as was the case with the 2024 egg shortage caused by the avian flu.
Ultimately, everyone from breakfast lovers to bakers is feeling the rising cost of eggs. And if this staple is part of your daily diet, the prices aren't merely inconvenient; they're a real-world challenge that impacts meal planning, household budgets, and nutritional choices. Luckily, not all hope is lost! With a little insider knowledge and some savvy shopping strategies, you can easily navigate these egg-onomic challenges. To help, we've uncovered five practical ways to reduce your egg expenses. None of these involve building a chicken coop or developing farm yard connections — just exercising new habits at your local store, including how many and what kinds of eggs to buy and where to shop.
Buy in bulk
There are several ways buying food in bulk can save money. Buying eggs in larger quantities typically reduces the per-egg price, a pattern that holds true across different locations of the same grocery chains, despite regional price variations. At a California Raley's, a 12-count of Vital Farms organic eggs rings in at $11.79, which breaks down to 98 cents per egg. However, the 18-count package costs $14.89, dropping the per-egg price to 83 cents. These differences may seem insignificant in the moment, but over time, the savings can make a noticeable impact on your grocery budget.
The rule of thumb is simple: The larger the package, the lower the per-egg price. If you're wondering where you can buy the largest packages, look to wholesale retailers. By buying and selling primarily in bulk, wholesale retailers can negotiate lower prices from suppliers. This is why these stores frequently offer impressive deals, such as Costco's 24-pack of eggs for under $10.
A common hesitation in purchasing eggs in bulk is that they'll spoil before you can use them. However, we encourage you not to be intimidated by buying larger quantities because eggs tend to last longer than their sell-by or best-by dates. The USDA reassures us that eggs can be safely stored in the refrigerator for three to five weeks. If still concerned, check the freshness of eggs with a simple water test. Place eggs in a bowl of water. Eggs that sink are good to go, but the ones that float may be past their prime.
Buy generic brands
Store-brand eggs are typically much cheaper than their brand-name counterparts — and for good reason. These generic options cost less thanks to supplier deals, fewer marketing expenses, and more efficient sourcing and farming methods. Meanwhile, brand-name eggs often come with fancy packaging and marketing campaigns. Oftentimes, you're simply paying a premium for the brand's name, even if the product is similar in quality.
If you're not attached to a specific brand, you're in luck! Switching to a store brand can help you save some serious cash. Take Target, for example. A dozen Vital Farms eggs cost roughly $12 while the Target-owned Good & Gather brand offers the same quantity for $9. That $3 saving per dozen can add up quickly. If you're unsure where to start with store brands, check out our list of the 20 best egg brands, which includes options from Aldi, Publix, and Walmart.
Shop around for the best price
Bargain shoppers know you have to visit multiple places to find the best prices, even for eggs. Egg prices vary greatly between different stores and locations, with some retailers offering special deals that others don't. By taking a little time to compare prices, you could save yourself a significant chunk of cash.
We recommend not limiting yourself to big chains and high-end markets. While these establishments are reliable, they tend to charge a premium. Local options like farmers' markets and food co-ops often provide better deals. This is especially true of expensive areas like San Francisco, where a dozen Raley's eggs cost nearly $10. Meanwhile, Sprouts Farmer's Market sells a dozen cage-free eggs for only $4 and Rainbow Grocery offers Uncle Eddies and Rock Island brands for under $6.
Shopping around doesn't necessarily mean you need to leave home. If you're feeling lazy or pressed for time, technology can be your best friend. Check out online price comparison tools and grocery apps to hunt down the best egg prices. Community forums can also be a good resource, as was the case when Reddit users shared their best egg finds, with one savvy shopper sharing, "It looks like Freshco has a 30-pack for $7.99." While this limited-time offer has likely expired, staying on top of these forums can lead to serious savings — so get cracking!
Take advantage of loyalty programs
Are you a member of grocery store reward programs? If not, it's time to jump on this bandwagon as it can save you on everything from fuel to eggs. Each store's reward program works differently, but the majority offer personalized discounts and even cash back. Typically, the more you shop, the more savings you can unlock.
For example, Kroger offers a free reward program for its shoppers. By downloading the app and signing up, members can find discounts and cash-back offers on several items, occasionally including eggs. Even when egg discounts aren't offered, purchasing eggs can save you money at the pump. Each dollar you spend earns you one fuel point at Kroger gas stations. So while you may not always find a deal on eggs, you at least save on gas getting to the store.
You're not only limited to individual loyalty programs either. Cashback apps can alert you to special deals across a variety of supermarkets and offer discounts at partner stores or when purchasing specific brands. To get started, check out the 13 best apps to help you save money at the grocery store. Ibotta is one of our top choices thanks to its high rating on app stores and its user-friendly platform. Plus, it doesn't limit you to in-store; you can reap the benefits of online shops from the comfort of your couch!
Consider other products
If you're constantly cracking whole eggs just to use the whites, you might be running through cartons unnecessarily quickly. If this sounds familiar, consider buying liquid egg whites instead. It might be a more cost-effective solution that can help you save money and reduce waste simultaneously. Plus, it'll save you the effort of carefully separating that delicate yolk.
If protein is your primary goal, try diversifying your shopping list. Yogurt, cottage cheese, and chicken can provide just as much or more protein for a far lower cost. At Walmart, three pounds of boneless skinless chicken breast — which packs 23 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving — costs under $10. If you crunch the numbers, the whole package yields over 270 grams of protein. Meanwhile, a dozen Walmart eggs cost roughly $7.50. Since the average egg has 6-7 grams of protein, a whole carton will only get you 72-84 grams.
For avid bakers, numerous egg substitutes can help you save some dough. Think mashed bananas, applesauce, and ground flaxseed. These alternatives can be significantly cheaper than eggs, especially when cooking in large quantities. And if you plan to eat garbanzo beans, don't toss the liquid down the sink! Save that aquafaba as a vegan egg replacement – trust us, this substitution works wonders in cakes.