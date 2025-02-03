5 Easy Ways To Save Money On Eggs At The Store

There are several ways buying food in bulk can save money. Buying eggs in larger quantities typically reduces the per-egg price, a pattern that holds true across different locations of the same grocery chains, despite regional price variations. At a California Raley's, a 12-count of Vital Farms organic eggs rings in at $11.79, which breaks down to 98 cents per egg. However, the 18-count package costs $14.89, dropping the per-egg price to 83 cents. These differences may seem insignificant in the moment, but over time, the savings can make a noticeable impact on your grocery budget.

The rule of thumb is simple: The larger the package, the lower the per-egg price. If you're wondering where you can buy the largest packages, look to wholesale retailers. By buying and selling primarily in bulk, wholesale retailers can negotiate lower prices from suppliers. This is why these stores frequently offer impressive deals, such as Costco's 24-pack of eggs for under $10.

A common hesitation in purchasing eggs in bulk is that they'll spoil before you can use them. However, we encourage you not to be intimidated by buying larger quantities because eggs tend to last longer than their sell-by or best-by dates. The USDA reassures us that eggs can be safely stored in the refrigerator for three to five weeks. If still concerned, check the freshness of eggs with a simple water test. Place eggs in a bowl of water. Eggs that sink are good to go, but the ones that float may be past their prime.