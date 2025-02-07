Trader Joe's Just Placed A Nation-Wide Limit On How Many Eggs You Can Buy

Stocking up on eggs at Trader Joe's just got harder. If you've visited your local TJ's and noticed a sign saying that each customer is limited to a single carton of eggs, you're not alone. Unfortunately, the egg shortage that started up before the winter holidays, as a direct result of the bird flu, is still ongoing. Not only has it already caused Waffle House to raise its prices, but TJ's has placed a limit on how many eggs you can buy at any of its U.S. stores.

Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde confirmed this in an email to KOIN6 of Portland, Oregon, stating, "Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe's stores across the country." If you're planning to do any baking anytime soon, now might be a good time to brush up on the best egg substitutes.