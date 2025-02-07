Trader Joe's Just Placed A Nation-Wide Limit On How Many Eggs You Can Buy
Stocking up on eggs at Trader Joe's just got harder. If you've visited your local TJ's and noticed a sign saying that each customer is limited to a single carton of eggs, you're not alone. Unfortunately, the egg shortage that started up before the winter holidays, as a direct result of the bird flu, is still ongoing. Not only has it already caused Waffle House to raise its prices, but TJ's has placed a limit on how many eggs you can buy at any of its U.S. stores.
Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde confirmed this in an email to KOIN6 of Portland, Oregon, stating, "Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe's stores across the country." If you're planning to do any baking anytime soon, now might be a good time to brush up on the best egg substitutes.
Shop for your eggs in the morning at TJ's
Though egg shortages mean fewer eggs in general, Trader Joe's — and other grocery stores — place limits to ensure more customers can get them. As Nakia Rohde explained to KOIN6, "We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's." However, even with the limit in place, TJ's is still running out of eggs quite fast. A TJ's employee in San Luis Obispo told KSBY that the store receives a new shipment every morning, then runs out of the supply by 2 p.m.
Quite a few Trader Joe's shoppers on Reddit have confirmed that they were able to find eggs during morning hours. However, this of course all depends on your location, so it's not a guarantee — but checking out your local Trader Joe's as early in the day as possible is definitely your best bet. In the meantime, you can consider a few easy ways to try to save money on eggs while prices continue to rise due to the shortage.