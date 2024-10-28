Do TGI Friday's Recent Closures Spell Disaster For The Chain?

Last week TGI Fridays locations in the U.S. suddenly went from 213 down to 164. This comes after closures in January of this year when TGI Friday's shuttered 36 locations. These most recent closures, coupled with the news that the company is meeting with new lenders in hopes of keeping it afloat as it deals with a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is not a good sign for the future of the chain.

TGI Fridays, which started in New York City in 1965, was first known as a singles bar with good food and top tier bartenders. The chain became famous worldwide for its "flair" — pins the servers wore to initiate conversations with the customers — and a breezy, looking-forward-to-the-weekend vibe. Last year it revamped its menu with "bold and exciting flavors" like Truffle Tot-chos. This did not seem to work in the face of consumers choosing lower-cost dining options like fast food. Fridays is not the only full-service chain to struggle with new consumer spending habits as both Bucca di Beppo and Red Lobster have also recently filed for bankruptcy.