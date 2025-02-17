What Does It Mean When Red Meat Is Processed?

The word 'processed' is a red flag for many health-conscious consumers. They associate this word with foods that have been altered from their original state, lowering their nutritional value. People also assume processed foods have added — and potentially harmful — chemicals. But while it's easy to identify packaged candies and cereals as processed, when it comes to red meat, many of us aren't exactly sure what 'processed' means.

For starters, red meat refers to meats that are various shades of red before cooking. This color is thanks to high levels of myoglobin, a protein that holds oxygen in the muscles. Red meats include beef, veal, venison, lamb, and goat. And although there are many false facts circulating about pork (like that it's white meat), the USDA classifies it as red meat. However, when we talk about processed meats, we're referring to meat that has been changed from its original state. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes this as "meat that has been transformed through salting, curing, fermentation, smoking, or other processes to enhance flavor or improve preservation." Think beef jerky, canned meats, deli meats, bacon, and sausages.

Now, as you head down the meat aisle, you should have a basic understanding of what constitutes processed red meat. Fresh steaks, lamb roasts, and pork tenderloin are all in the clear. But that pâté or pastrami? Not so much. And ultimately, this distinction matters because these two types of meat can affect your health differently, and the degree to which meat is processed also impacts its nutritional value.