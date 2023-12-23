12 False Facts About Pork You Thought Were True

Pork is one of the most popular meats in the United States, both in terms of production and consumption. Despite the meat's ubiquity, there are many false facts surrounding pork's nutritional value, production, and means of preparation. The majority of these myths stem from outdated practices and information that have little or no relevance to modern kitchens and food systems, yet they continue to impact how pork is consumed today.

Dispelling these false facts and modernizing your view of pork will bring numerous benefits to your cooking. Not only will it prevent you from committing age-old mistakes such as overcooking, but it will also allow you to identify and purchase more flavorful meat. What's more, improving your knowledge of pork means you can be cognisant of the impact it has on your health.

While practical, the information in this article reaches beyond the kitchen. After dispelling the false facts surrounding pork you will be able to make informed decisions that have a wide-reaching impact on animal welfare and national food systems. As journalist Barry Estabrook explained to Civil Eats, "pork is either the best meat–from the perspective of the environment, animal welfare, labor justice, etc. — or the worst. Many of us have a choice." This article will ensure your choice is the right one.