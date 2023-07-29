Is There A Difference Between Cured And Processed Meat?

Due to a growing number of health concerns, processed meat is on the minds of so many these days. Studies have scrutinized the biological impact of processed meat consumption, and many have uncovered frightening links to colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and dementia, among other serious conditions. At the same time, you've probably come across news stories that say the nitrates and nitrites present in cured meats can have the same dangerous effects. These overlapping reports can stir some confusion about where the line between cured and processed meats falls. If there isn't a difference, then why do we talk about them in separate terms?

As to whether cured and processed meats differ, the answer is neither a firm yes nor a no. That's because some types of processed meats are cured, but other types are not. It's the classic "all x's are y, but not all y are x's" scenario, like how all humans are mammals, but not all mammals are humans. It helps to distinguish between cured meats because the process used to make them differs from the others under the processed meat umbrella. Curing also holds particular historical significance in processed foods, perhaps humanity's earliest method. There is a lot of overlap in the culinary applications and nutritional value of cured meats versus their processed brethren, but we can point to some crucial distinctions.