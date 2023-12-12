Is Ham Actually Considered Red Meat?

You may be treated to a perfect roast holiday ham at a dinner gathering to end the year. The sweet-tasting meat can also be served in many other delicious ways. Some of the tastiest dishes include honey-glazed ham, ham and cheese sandwiches, and ham soup. Although ham might be delicious, you might want to consider if it's just as good for your body. That's because ham is actually red meat.

Ham is a cured meat, which means that a preservative is added to remove moisture that helps make it last longer and sustain its flavor and color. In this case, ham is created from one of three forms of curing of a pork leg. The first is dry curing, where the pork leg is rubbed with salt, washed after blood is drained, and then suspended in a temperature-controlled environment between six months and two years. In wet curing, the pork is drenched in a liquid of salt brine for between three and 14 days. The third form is smoked curing, in which the pork hangs in a smokehouse as it soaks up smoke, which gives it extra coloring and more layers of flavor. Since it's cured pork, ham is a processed red meat. Pork is considered a red meat because it contains an abundance of a specific protein.