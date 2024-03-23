Canned Chicken Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Your Morning Eggs

There are tons of different ways to use canned chicken with eggs. One of the first ways is to stuff it into an omelet. The chicken bulks up the omelet, adding a protein to the mix. Either leave the chicken as-is or go ahead and mix in other veggies, such as peas, spinach, or tomatoes. You can also add gooey cheese, which will introduce new tasting notes to the mix; mozzarella is a nice option for creamy sweetness, while blue cheese can add some tang to your dish.

While omelets might seem like the obvious pick for using chicken in your breakfast eggs, it's far from the only way to incorporate it. You can also use it in scrambled eggs. Just season the chicken and fry it in the pan with your liquid eggs to incorporate it into the mixture. You can also add onions, bell peppers, and other veggies to help bulk the eggs up, creating a tasty breakfast scramble. Once the eggs are ready, they're hearty enough to stand on their own, but you can also pile them into breakfast burritos or eat them atop slices of toast.

Another choice is to make an egg skillet. Just brown the chicken in the pan, then crack in your eggs and cover them with a lid until the whites are cooked and the eggs are golden yellow. It's a hearty alternative for those who love a good ol' fried egg!