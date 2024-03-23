Canned Chicken Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Your Morning Eggs
If there's one protein-packed, flavorful, and versatile breakfast food out there, it's eggs. You can scramble them, make them over-easy or sunny-side-up, turn them into an omelet, and so much more, giving you plenty of options no matter what taste and texture you're after. And while you're welcome to make your eggs with no additional ingredients, you can also throw in some mix-ins to ramp up the flavor and give them a bit of a twist. One such easy addition to try out is canned chicken.
Canned chicken doesn't require additional cook and prep time, but infuses salty flavor into your eggs while adding extra protein. Plus, it can bulk up your morning meal, making it even heartier and keeping you full throughout the day. Best of all, it's just as versatile as the eggs themselves. Not only are there plenty of different ways to incorporate it into your breakfast, but it also has a fairly neutral taste, which means it pairs well with other veggies and flavors so you can experiment with unique combinations to wake up your tastebuds.
Ways to use canned chicken with eggs
There are tons of different ways to use canned chicken with eggs. One of the first ways is to stuff it into an omelet. The chicken bulks up the omelet, adding a protein to the mix. Either leave the chicken as-is or go ahead and mix in other veggies, such as peas, spinach, or tomatoes. You can also add gooey cheese, which will introduce new tasting notes to the mix; mozzarella is a nice option for creamy sweetness, while blue cheese can add some tang to your dish.
While omelets might seem like the obvious pick for using chicken in your breakfast eggs, it's far from the only way to incorporate it. You can also use it in scrambled eggs. Just season the chicken and fry it in the pan with your liquid eggs to incorporate it into the mixture. You can also add onions, bell peppers, and other veggies to help bulk the eggs up, creating a tasty breakfast scramble. Once the eggs are ready, they're hearty enough to stand on their own, but you can also pile them into breakfast burritos or eat them atop slices of toast.
Another choice is to make an egg skillet. Just brown the chicken in the pan, then crack in your eggs and cover them with a lid until the whites are cooked and the eggs are golden yellow. It's a hearty alternative for those who love a good ol' fried egg!
Tips for using canned chicken in your eggs
Now that you've got some idea of what dishes to use the canned chicken in, it's important to know how to go about it. To start, it pays to note that this ingredient typically comes packed in water or broth. Before using it in your recipe, make sure to drain this liquid off. Otherwise, you could wind up with watery eggs.
Another thing to note is that canned chicken can sometimes be a bit bland. Although it's salty, it may not be as flavorful as freshly cooked chicken breast. This can actually be a blessing in disguise because it allows you to season the meat how you see fit. You can add some spicy sauces, such as sriracha or tabasco sauce. Or, you could play around with herbs such as rosemary, garlic, or thyme. Just make sure that whatever you choose pairs well with the other ingredients in your breakfast eggs. With these tips in mind, you're ready to get started whipping up a delicious and hearty morning meal!