Sam's Club's Charcuterie Tasting Board Is Giving Aldi A Run For Its Money

Charcuterie boards are perfect for entertaining, as they offer a little bit of something to satisfy every conceivable flavor preference. If you're in the market for a charcuterie board that won't break the bank, both Sam's Club and Aldi have some nice options. However, the Sam's Club version offers a little more bang for your buck for just a few dollars more, making it a better value option.

As listed on the Sam's Club website, the Columbus Craft Meats Charcuterie Tasting Board features just over 16 ounces of delectable meats, cheese, crackers, and olives, as well as chocolate-covered cranberries for a sweet finish. All this deliciousness is available for just $12.48, which is a real bargain when you consider the cost of creating a charcuterie board from scratch. According to the Aldi website, the Park Street Deli Charcuterie Tasting Board features a similar selection of food and retails for $9.89. However, Aldi's version only weighs 12 ounces, which makes Sam's Club the better bargain.