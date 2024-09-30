Review: Burger King's Addams Family Halloween 2024 Menu Brings Classic Flavors & Spooky Sweet Treats
If you're looking for some seasonal fast food that's a little bit spooky but not at all ooky (although maybe a little kooky), head to Burger King on October 10 for the launch of its new, limited-release The Addams Family Menu. The menu is a celebration of a Burger King and Amazon MGM Studios' collaboration, bringing four fun foods to the forefront this fall.
Inspired by "The Addams Family" and its host of wacky characters, The Addams Family Menu brings forward two long-standing BK fan favorites with a Halloween twist — and introduces two new players to the game in the shape of churro fries (yes, you read that right) and a tasty new shake flavor that will please even the pickiest of dessert connoisseurs. Available while supplies last, Burger King guests across the United States will have access to the new menu, which includes Thing's Rings, Gomez's Churro Fries, Wednesday's Whopper, and Morticia's Chocolate Shake. All four items come in never-before-seen packaging that was created in a nod to America's favorite scary family, and we were lucky enough to try them!
Thing's Rings
You can't go wrong with a classic, and Burger King relies on its fan-favorite onion rings to flesh out its Halloween menu. However, BK breathes new life into this crispy signature side by introducing the onion rings as Thing's Rings & Other Things for the spooky season and presenting them in fun new packaging inspired by everyone's favorite appendage, Thing. And honestly, what better snack is there to eat one-handed than easy-to-grab onion rings?
Uniform in size and consistent in every bite with their savory flavor, Thing's Rings are delightfully crispy and easy to eat (nothing worse than an onion ring you must struggle to chew through). If you're craving something with just a little crunchy salty goodness, BK has you handled with their onion rings. Lightly seasoned on the outside with a sweet onion taste on the inside, they are sure to satisfy. And what about the "other things" BK references in the name? That will be up to you to decide — perhaps it will be ketchup or your preferred dipping sauce. If you can't decide, a BK employee should be happy to give you a hand (oh, we don't mean Hand — a dismembered member of this spooky family).
Wednesday's Whopper
The legendary flame-grilled Whopper is a Burger King staple. The Whopper is getting a mini makeover for Halloween, and while you can still get it your way, the Halloween Whopper, known as Wednesday's Whopper, is a lot of fun just the way it comes. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, onions, and Swiss cheese on a purple bun, Wednesday's Whopper stays true to its iconic signature status while giving a cheerful wink to spooky season.
The Wednesday's Whopper's purple bun, which gets its color from purple potatoes, is sprinkled with black sesame seeds. Fans of Wednesday Addams will appreciate the bun, which is colorful enough to stand out and be something different but certainly not too bright for Wednesday's dark tastes. While you can customize your Whopper to include any available cheese selection, the Swiss cheese is a fun twist, adding to the burger's Halloween color palette more than changing the original Whopper's taste.
Gomez's Churro Fries
Burger King is known for turning regular food into convenient fry shapes for extra easy eating on the go (and novelty — does anyone remember funnel cake fries?). BK has taken its fry-making skills to the next level by adding an entirely new item to the BK menu — Gomez's Churro Fries. Packaged in a carton that conveniently fits perfectly in a car's cup holder, the churro fries come with a container of dippable chocolate sauce. Keeping with the clever packaging, the chocolate sauce has a resting place in the churro carton for easy dipping on the go.
It turns out that the only thing better than churros is finger-length churros dipped in chocolate. Crispy on the outside and delectably chewy on the inside, BK's new churro fries are fried and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon sugar for the classic churro experience. The churro fries are shareable (if you're into sharing your churros) and a whole lot of fun. The chocolate sauce is similar in texture to the chocolate sauce you'd use on an ice cream sundae and is easy to scoop up with the churro's sugary ridges. Gomez would be proud.
Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake
The Burger King test kitchen must have channeled some of Morticia's psychic powers when it went to work on a new dessert product for the Halloween season. Not only did it get this one right, but it's sure to be a fan favorite. Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake carries the name of the Addams family matriarch and the genius of the BK test kitchen in every cup.
Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake combines soft serve ice cream with chocolate cake batter fudge for a rich, creamy shake that, shall we say it? — slays. With a creamy, mouth-pleasing texture that is divine to drink and a rich, memorable flavor (thanks to the chocolate cake batter fudge, this isn't your average chocolate shake), this sweet concoction is likely to be a go-to dessert for anyone with a sweet tooth or a hankering for something chocolate. To top it off, the shake is sprinkled with black and purple cookie crumbles, making it fun to look at and really fun to drink (it's a happy little surprise when those crumbles make it up your straw).
Final thoughts
Loyal Burger King guests have always been excited to see what's cooking up next and try its limited-release menus and newest items (not all items have gone over well, as the Whopperito would like to remind us – but in the same breath, customers raved about the Fiery Menu). The Addams Family Halloween menu brings some excitement-worthy products to the menu, and fans will no doubt love the innovation and flavor behind the churro fries (maybe we'll even see them stick around once Halloween has passed).
While regulars will recognize the onion rings, the new items bring something different to the menu while staying true to Burger King's vibe — fun, tasty, and affordable. The Addams Family Menu is available while supplies last. If churro fries or a cake batter fudge chocolate shake is on your radar, run, don't walk (or grab the nearest broomstick), and get to the closest Burger King near you to give them a try before they disappear.