Review: Burger King's Addams Family Halloween 2024 Menu Brings Classic Flavors & Spooky Sweet Treats

If you're looking for some seasonal fast food that's a little bit spooky but not at all ooky (although maybe a little kooky), head to Burger King on October 10 for the launch of its new, limited-release The Addams Family Menu. The menu is a celebration of a Burger King and Amazon MGM Studios' collaboration, bringing four fun foods to the forefront this fall.

Inspired by "The Addams Family" and its host of wacky characters, The Addams Family Menu brings forward two long-standing BK fan favorites with a Halloween twist — and introduces two new players to the game in the shape of churro fries (yes, you read that right) and a tasty new shake flavor that will please even the pickiest of dessert connoisseurs. Available while supplies last, Burger King guests across the United States will have access to the new menu, which includes Thing's Rings, Gomez's Churro Fries, Wednesday's Whopper, and Morticia's Chocolate Shake. All four items come in never-before-seen packaging that was created in a nod to America's favorite scary family, and we were lucky enough to try them!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.