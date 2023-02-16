Burger King Is Pouring $30 Million Into A Whopper Image Refresh

This may come as a surprise to you, but Burger King isn't exactly the new kid on the block when it comes to fast food. It's been in the business for well over half a century now, having first started out in the early-to-mid 1950s as a Florida hamburger joint before exploding into one of the most recognizable symbols of American fast food. Through all the menu changes, redesigns, ups, downs, and sometimes even somewhat embarrassing mistakes (remember when the company tried to sell roast beef?), there's one menu item that's been the face of Burger King for all those years: the Whopper.

Introduced in 1957 at a cost of only 37 cents, the Whopper has remained the cornerstone of Burger King's menu. According to Zippia, over 2.1 billion of these flame-broiled beauties are sold every single year, demonstrating the sheer popularity and staying power of this 70-some-year-old hamburger. To think that Burger King would ever get rid of its most beloved and recognizable menu item would be madness.

But, although the Whopper is popular, it's still pretty old. And like most old things that have existed well into the modern era, the Whopper needs a bit of a "spit-shine" on its image to make it appeal more to a younger generation. But this isn't like trying to resell a car, a band, or a fashion line back to the public — it's a hamburger. What is Burger King's plan to "modernize" its famous Whopper sandwich to serve the modern consumer?