The Pretzel Bites Costco Shoppers Recommend For The Air Fryer

Pretzel bites are the perfect party snack — they're easy to serve, fun to eat, and taste delicious, especially when dipped in a yummy cheese or mustard sauce. When you're looking to buy a big box of pretzel bites, what better place to shop than your local bulk retailer, Costco? Costco shoppers are discussing on Reddit whether the Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites are worth it, and the majority agrees that they are super tasty, especially when made in the air fryer.

Air fryers are perfect for making breaded and doughy finger foods super crispy and delicious. They circulate hot air around your food in a confined space, cooking it faster and more evenly than in a conventional oven. According to the instructions, Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites can be cooked in the oven, microwave, or air fryer, but it's clear from this Costco subreddit that the air fryer is the best cooking method — one user went so far as to say they are "phenomenal in the air fryer."

After brushing them with water or melted butter and sprinkling on the salt, simply cook them in the air fryer for pretzels that are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. A few air fryer pretzel bites fans recommended using melted butter instead of water to get the salt to stick, while one Redditor said they sprayed theirs with cooking oil. For a major flavor boost, another said they use garlic salt instead of the included salt pack.