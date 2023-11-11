Elevate Your Bowl Of Instant Ramen With Frozen Dumplings

One important thing to emphasize is that all of this only applies to frozen instant dumplings, which have been fully cooked before being packaged. To avoid giving yourself food poisoning with raw dumpling filling, make sure you check the packaging for whether or not the dumplings come pre-cooked.

Learning the correct timing to drop in your instant dumplings to your instant ramen is something of an inexact science. As a general rule, the dumplings should be cooked in the ramen broth for at least as long as the boiling instructions on its packaging advise. Depending on the brand of dumpling and/or ramen, this can mean anything from adding the dumplings to the unboiled water from the very beginning, adding the dumplings with the broth powder and pre-boiling for a few minutes before adding the noodles, or adding the dumplings and noodles at the same time.

If your dumpling packaging doesn't have timing instructions — or they're in a language you can't read — a good starting point is to add the frozen dumplings at the very beginning to ensure that they're heated up all the way through by the end. Alternatively, you can thaw the dumplings beforehand and add them at the same time as the noodles. You can adjust the timing to your personal preference after seeing how they turn out. Keep in mind, however, that very small dumplings don't take nearly as long to heat up from frozen and should be added after the water starts boiling, at the earliest.