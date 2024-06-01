We Tasted And Ranked 11 Store-Bought Cocktail Sauces

Cocktail sauce is a classic condiment that every seafood lover should be familiar with. Originally served with oysters, it's now most closely associated with shrimp. The shrimp cocktail is one of the simplest and tastiest finger foods to serve at parties, but with only two elements — shrimp and sauce — both need to be top notch in order for the dish to work. Choosing the best sauce can be a challenge, but luckily, we've taken away some of the guesswork by ranking 11 different cocktail sauces for you.

At its core, cocktail sauce is a mix of ketchup and horseradish. Most also include an acidic element, like vinegar, lemon juice, or both. Hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce often make an appearance, along with herbs and spices like onion, garlic, paprika, and pepper. The perfect cocktail sauce should be sweet and hot, savory and tangy, and able to bring out the freshness of the seafood it graces without overwhelming it.

As a lifelong shellfish lover — especially shrimp — I've enjoyed a wide range of cocktail sauces through the years, but have never come across a hands-down favorite. I selected 11 sauces to try side-by-side; they're from a variety of stores and have a wide range of price points and styles. Each sauce was ranked against the rest — read on to see how they stacked up.