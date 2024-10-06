The Fried Chicken Chain Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Get Enough Of

The legendary Anthony Bourdain was known for his strong opinions about food — and it was no secret that he had a soft spot for fried chicken. It was also no secret that the iconic author, chef, and media personality had a favorite fast food spot when it came to ordering his go-to comfort food on the fly. Popeyes was the one fried chicken chain he couldn't get enough of, bar none. In fact, he loved it so much that he once dined at Popeyes three days in a row.

It wasn't just any Popeyes, either. His back-to-back-to-back Popeyes extravaganza took place at the last remaining Popeyes buffet in existence in 2018, as reported by People magazine, while shooting his CNN show "Parts Unknown" in Lafayette, Louisiana. (The Popeyes in Lafayette subsequently closed its buffet in 2021, though the location is still in operation as of this writing.) Although he preferred to wear hoodies and to remain unnoticed during his repeated visits to Popeyes during that three-day period, his love for the chain was an authentic demonstration of his appreciation for all types of food.