The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant Coleslaw, According To Customers
There are countless restaurants that serve coleslaw. From fast food places to upmarket steakhouses, it seems like every food business has their own spin on the classic shredded salad. Chain restaurants are, of course, no exception, and to be honest you'd be hard-pressed to find a mainstream restaurant franchise that doesn't have coleslaw on the menu.
However, like everything in life, chain restaurant coleslaws can vary significantly in quality. Some of them can be fresh, bright, and tangy, hitting just the right balance of flavors. Others can be drenched in sugar, unbearably dry, and lacking in any hint of nutrition whatsoever. Plus, chain restaurants have the unenviable task of making sure that their coleslaw is consistent across the board, and to be honest that's way easier said than done. As a result, some chains can clearly cut corners with their slaw. After all, people aren't really gonna talk about it, right?
Wrong. Your customers are gonna talk about it, and so are we. We thought that it was time to check out what people were really saying about chain restaurant coleslaw, and figure out which were the best and the worst out there. In this article, we ranked chain restaurant coleslaws based on what customers were saying about them online. Through reviews, videos, and comments, we assessed which one seemed to be the worst across the board, and which one shone through as worth your time and money.
10. O'Charley's
Want a hot tip? If you want good coleslaw, you should avoid O'Charley's at all costs. The chain restaurant seems to get its coleslaw drastically wrong, in terms of taste, texture, and ratios, making it the bottom of our list. One of the complaints that customers have about its coleslaw is that it has not nearly enough actual vegetables to balance out the dressing. One customer wasn't pleased, commenting on GrubHub, "The coleslaw was pretty bad, as it was more dressing than cabbage mix and IT WAS WARM." Honestly, guys, have you never heard of insulated containers?
We guess this dressing-to-cabbage ratio wouldn't be an issue if either the dressing or the coleslaw tasted good. However, it doesn't. In fact, it kinda tastes like nothing. Customers on Yelp have pointed out that "the coleslaw is bland," which we think is a little more damning than if they said it had a strong taste. Others have described the coleslaw as, quite simply, bad. Wow. We guess we'll try a different side dish next time we go to O'Charley's.
9. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The concept of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is in its name. The restaurant serves up scratch-made food without breaking the bank, and focuses on good old classics like coleslaw. Well, it seems like Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen needs to work a little harder on how it makes its coleslaw. Reviews various restaurants are pretty negative, demonstrating that the chain clearly has an issue across the board and likely needs to figure out what's going on. One customer noted on TripAdvisor that "the cole slaw [was] a bit 2sweet 4me," while another noted that on their last visit that it didn't taste like usual, which may point to training or consistency issues from restaurant to restaurant.
As well as this, some reviewers have observed that the cabbage that Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen uses lets the coleslaw down. One review on YouTube made the scathing remark that the cabbage tasted like it had been soaked in pesticide, before the chefs "put it in the bowl and put mayonnaise on it." They proceeded to give it an incredibly low rating, with a score of 2.3 out of 10. Honestly, folks, if that doesn't make you want to go elsewhere for your coleslaw, we don't know what else to tell you.
8. Applebee's
Applebee's may be one of those restaurants that people go to for a similar experience, but it's no stranger to revamping things, from rebranding its music to completely renovating its store interiors to make them feel more modern. Well, someone should tell Applebee's that it needs to reassess its coleslaw, too. It seems to be disappointing on a texture level and distinctly "thin" as one TikToker put it. While you can expect classic coleslaws to be creamy, Applebee's offering has a watery dressing that goes light on the mayo, and suffers as a result.
There's also no real flavor to Applebee's coleslaw. This salad thrives when it's made with ingredients that give it multiple layers and a pop of zestiness, and yet this one just lacks any kind of pop that keeps you coming back for more. This isn't the first time that Applebee's food has disappointed customers. In the past, it's been bombed with scathing reviews on websites like Reddit for how terrible its food and service is, with diners stating that they've received still-raw chicken and telling horror stories about their staff experiences. Clearly, it still as a lot of work to do.
7. Red Robin
Red Robin prides itself on its bottomless slaw, which offers you as much of the cabbage dish as you can eat when you pick one of the chain's gourmet burgers. This is an attractive concept, but it only really works if the coleslaw is good. Unfortunately, it just doesn't hit the mark. Red Robin coleslaw scores pretty low on the taste stakes, and while it isn't actively offensive, customers aren't quick to praise it.
The main complaint is the lack of flavor. Customers on TripAdvisor have pointed out that it doesn't pack any punch, saying it's "tasteless" and that it "wasn't tasty," so you might be better off picking another of its side dishes instead. One reviewer also stated that the coleslaw was old, which is pretty surprising considering that Red Robin likely gets through a lot of it — but maybe word has got out that it should be avoided. Other reviews are less negative about the coleslaw, but do flag that there's a limit to how much you can eat. We don't think they'd be saying that if the coleslaw was delicious and moreish. You can definitely do worse than Red Robin's offering, but you can also do better.
6. Beef O'Brady's
Beef O'Brady's coleslaw occupies an unfortunate middle ground. When you order it, you're not gonna get a side dish that you detest — but nor are you going to have your socks blown off by its flavor. Customers who have tried the coleslaw at the chain restaurant have stated that it's neither good nor bad, with one YouTuber saying, "It's decent." The main issue is that it just doesn't stand out: No real effort has been put into the making of it, and it shows.
It's also worth considering one other thing when ordering Beef O'Brady's coleslaw: Its portions are absolutely tiny. Each serving comes in a miniscule cup that's more like a sample size than a bona fide side dish. This wouldn't be a huge issue if the coleslaw was punchy and tart, as you'd only need a little bit of it to offset the rich food it's usually served with. However, as it's nothing to write home about, it kinda just takes up space on your plate.
5. Red Lobster
There are a few dishes you should really be avoiding at Red Lobster – so is coleslaw one of them? The answ,er doesn't seem to be a firm yes, but you can definitely do better at other restaurants. Across the board, reviewers for Red Lobster coleslaw aren't terrible, but there's definitely the sense that for some people it really lets the side down. One review on The Takeout called the coleslaw "underwhelming," while another on TripAdvisor noted that it felt "damp," which isn't exactly high praise for the side dish.
Other reviews seem to be slightly more positive, but in a way that doesn't scream that you should order it immediately. Some folks have dubbed the coleslaw the best part of their meal, but have done so in absolutely scathing reviews that take issue with all the other food, so it's hardly a glowing endorsement. Others have mentioned that the coleslaw portions are generous, but don't necessarily go out of their way to say that it's any good. We don't think you'll be actively offended by Red Robin's slaw, but don't expect miracles.
4. Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Barbecue joints should do a few things well, and one of those things is coleslaw. The salad is the perfect side to the intensely-flavored meats that you'll be chomping down, after all. The good news is that Dickey's Barbecue Pit fares pretty well in the coleslaw stakes, offering up a dish that has the intensity that we all want from it. The bad news is that for some people, it may be a bit too intense.
It seems that when people like this coleslaw, they really like it. One review on Tripadvisor noted that the coleslaw was "excellent," which is surprisingly passionate praise in an otherwise negative recap of their meal. However, others have pointed out that there's a pretty high sugar content in the coleslaw, which somewhat overrides any of the other flavors in the salad. This sugar may give it a bold flavor, but it also flattens the experience of eating it somewhat, removing any complexity. As such, we'd recommend only going for this coleslaw if you like it sweet, and pairing it with smoky dishes instead of meat bathed in sugary glazes.
3. Cracker Barrel
Ah, Cracker Barrel. This chain restaurant likes to think it gives a little more bang for its buck than other joints, with small bonuses like its peg game at every table bringing customers back again and again. Are people coming back for its coleslaw, too? While it may not be the best slaw out there, and may not be worth the trip alone, you can definitely do worse.
When people love this slaw, they really love it. A review by The Nevada Sagebrush stated that "The coleslaw was the star of my show which I promptly slurped down." It's worth saying that this is particularly good praise given that the reviewer wasn't a fan of the rest of their meal. Other customers have pointed out that this coleslaw has a good texture, with one TikToker noting that they "enjoy the creaminess of this slaw," which is a serious positive given how wet and gloopy (or alternatively, overly dry) some other chain restaurant slaws can be. However, they also note that "there's no acidity, there's no zest," and it seems that Cracker Barrel could probably stand to amp its flavors up a little if it wants a killer coleslaw. As it stands, though, this is one of the better options out there.
2. Bob Evans
Bob Evans may be the ultimate chain restaurant for homestyle dining, and given how long it's been around for, it must be doing a few things right. Well, we're pleased to report that its coleslaw is one of them. Bob Evans coleslaw is a real winner, and has been just beaten to the top spot by another chain restaurant that absolutely nails their slaw — but that doesn't mean that this one isn't worth trying.
One major positive for customers with this coleslaw is that it somehow manages to stay fresh and crunchy in a chain restaurant setting. One review on Yelp initially thought that the slaw would be like any other chain offering, stating that the coleslaw "is a symbol of a culture that prioritizes convenience and profitability over authenticity and quality." However, when they ate the coleslaw itself, they stated that "The flavors were bold and the texture was crunchy, offering a satisfying contrast to the soft and creamy textures of the other dishes." Not bad, huh? Other folks haven't been quite so generous with their comments about the coleslaw, but have reinforced on Yelp that it's "good." A further review from Breakfast With Nick praised the "tangy" and "creamy" flavor of this slaw, which balances the richer dishes on the homestyle menu.
1. Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday's coleslaw takes our top spot, not just for its excellent slaw, but for its clear commitment to improving dishes which have formerly been terrible. By the looks of things, Ruby Tuesday coleslaw used to seriously suck. Back in 2010, one review from the Chattanooga Times Free Press said that it "had a taste similar to dish soap," with others on Yelp stating that it was "very bland" and lacking in creaminess.
Well, it seems like Ruby Tuesday listened carefully to its customers, and the result is a coleslaw that now knocks it out of the park. Recent reviews and social media comments have praised the coleslaw, with one comment on Ruby Tuesday's Facebook saying the coleslaw is "the best." A reviewer over on Tripadvisor described their coleslaw as "wonderful," with another on Grubhub calling it "tasty." These comments and reviews stand out as most people consider their coleslaw an afterthought, but the fact that folks are going out of their way to praise it really goes to show that Ruby Tuesday has changed things for the better. Behold, the best chain restaurant coleslaw out there.
How we determined the best chain restaurant coleslaw
When it came to ranking these coleslaws, we relied on one thing and one thing alone: Customer reviews, videos, and comments. We looked on review websites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, trawled TikTok and YouTube, and checked out blogs and media websites for customer experiences. At times, we also looked at more official reviews, but we tried to keep it to customers as much as possible. After all, they're usually the most honest voices when it comes to these things.
When looking at customer comments and reviews, we paid attention to various factors like consistency of experience across the board, taste vs texture, and portion size. We made sure to only focus on reviews for coleslaw that were written or published in the last year or two, as we wanted to make sure that our rankings reflected recent experience and accounted for any changes restaurants may have made to their recipes. We also looked at when restaurants had clearly significantly upped their coleslaw game over time (as with Ruby Tuesday), and took that into account when ranking things.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and The Takeout.