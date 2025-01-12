The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant Coleslaw, According To Customers

There are countless restaurants that serve coleslaw. From fast food places to upmarket steakhouses, it seems like every food business has their own spin on the classic shredded salad. Chain restaurants are, of course, no exception, and to be honest you'd be hard-pressed to find a mainstream restaurant franchise that doesn't have coleslaw on the menu.

However, like everything in life, chain restaurant coleslaws can vary significantly in quality. Some of them can be fresh, bright, and tangy, hitting just the right balance of flavors. Others can be drenched in sugar, unbearably dry, and lacking in any hint of nutrition whatsoever. Plus, chain restaurants have the unenviable task of making sure that their coleslaw is consistent across the board, and to be honest that's way easier said than done. As a result, some chains can clearly cut corners with their slaw. After all, people aren't really gonna talk about it, right?

Wrong. Your customers are gonna talk about it, and so are we. We thought that it was time to check out what people were really saying about chain restaurant coleslaw, and figure out which were the best and the worst out there. In this article, we ranked chain restaurant coleslaws based on what customers were saying about them online. Through reviews, videos, and comments, we assessed which one seemed to be the worst across the board, and which one shone through as worth your time and money.