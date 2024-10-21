Elevate A Classic Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Breakfast Sandwich With One Simple Tip

Few foods are as glorious as your classic breakfast sandwich. Biting into the beloved combination of a fluffy bagel (or biscuit), a buttery egg, melted cheese, and the salty, umami flavor of your favorite breakfast meat is one of the best ways to start the day. And while a breakfast sandwich is delicious when it's put together simply, there's an extra step that can take your breakfast to the next level.

From bacon to brisket, there are a variety of different ways to take your breakfast sandwich up a notch. However, high-quality sausage links are among the most popular choices when it comes to meat, and if you haven't butterflied your sausage links before putting them on your breakfast sandwich, then you're seriously missing out.

If you're unfamiliar with what the butterflying technique is, it's essentially when you cut a piece of meat (or any thick ingredient) down the middle, but not all the way through. Then, before slapping it on the grill or on a pan, you spread the two cuts open so it resembles the wings of a butterfly. Butterflying can result in thinner cuts that are not only quicker to cook, but can help to elevate the taste and texture of a dish — and when it comes to breakfast sausage links, it's pretty essential.