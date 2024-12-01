How To Give Any Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich Way More Flavor
You might think that there's no way to add more flavor to your bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. This breakfast dish is a classic for a reason: It's packed with savory, cheesy goodness that's straight from the heavens. However, there are food hacks that punch up your favorite breakfast sandwich – and this one doesn't require any extra ingredients.
Who needs hot sauce when the perfect punch of flavor is waiting in your pan? After crisping up your bacon to perfection, don't be so quick to throw out the grease left in the pan. In case you didn't know, that leftover bacon fat is the key to elevating your standard breakfast sandwich. By toasting your bread — whether that be a bagel, English muffin, or a slice of good 'ol white bread — in bacon fat, you can introduce a flavor that's sure to tie the whole dish together in one simple step. Toasting your bread in leftover bacon grease infuses the bread with that salty, smoky, umami bacon taste.
How to toast your bread in bacon fat
Toasting bread in bacon grease for a sandwich is nothing new — in fact, it's a known hack for taking some of your classic favorites (like a grilled cheese) to the next level. And with how tasty a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is, it definitely deserves some extra special treatment.
After your bacon is cooked, remove it and place your bread cut-side down into the pan with your bacon grease to toast for about three to five minutes until golden brown and crispy. Then you can clean up your bacon fat, but be sure to save in it a container to use for later, as it's a great way to infuse flavor into a variety of dishes.
This hack not only enhances the flavor of your breakfast sandwich, but it takes the texture to new heights. Crisping up your bread in bacon fat adds a delicious crunch that's perfect once it is mixed with a drippy egg yolk and ooey-gooey cheese. If the bread is well-toasted and crispy, it creates a sturdy base that won't turn soggy.