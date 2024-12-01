How To Give Any Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich Way More Flavor

Toasting bread in bacon grease for a sandwich is nothing new — in fact, it's a known hack for taking some of your classic favorites (like a grilled cheese) to the next level. And with how tasty a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is, it definitely deserves some extra special treatment.

After your bacon is cooked, remove it and place your bread cut-side down into the pan with your bacon grease to toast for about three to five minutes until golden brown and crispy. Then you can clean up your bacon fat, but be sure to save in it a container to use for later, as it's a great way to infuse flavor into a variety of dishes.

This hack not only enhances the flavor of your breakfast sandwich, but it takes the texture to new heights. Crisping up your bread in bacon fat adds a delicious crunch that's perfect once it is mixed with a drippy egg yolk and ooey-gooey cheese. If the bread is well-toasted and crispy, it creates a sturdy base that won't turn soggy.