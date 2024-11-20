Breakfast Sandwiches Reach New Heights With One Easy Swap
There's a lot to love about a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect combination of all of the best savory breakfast items. But if you also crave something sweet at breakfast, we have a solution for you. With one easy swap, there's a way to add delicious sweetness to your sandwich. Instead of the bread slices, English muffin, or bagel, reach for one of the sweetest breakfast items out there: The donut.
That's right — a donut can be used as the "bread" to make a breakfast sandwich. All you have to do is go out and buy your favorite donut, slice it length-wise, then place your breakfast sandwich fillings in the middle. A simple combination of eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage would be perfect. If you want to add even more sweet notes, go for something like maple bacon or a maple chicken sausage patty. You can include your other typical breakfast sandwich ingredients such as avocado, sliced tomato, and greens like spinach or arugula. For condiments, you can experiment with something spicy like hot sauce or chipotle mayo, or just stick with a simple smear of butter.
What kind of donut should you use for the breakfast sandwich?
When making donut breakfast sandwiches there's still one vital question left to answer: What kind of donut should you use? The most straightforward answer would be a simple glazed donut or even a plain cake donut. Both of these options will provide that extra sweetness that we're looking for without overpowering the other ingredients.
However, if you're feeling experimental, maybe you want to give a chocolate donut a try. We already know that bacon and chocolate go together well, and chocolate works with certain cheeses, too. Meanwhile, a maple glazed donut may be a good option, seeing as maple syrup is a breakfast staple. Maple and bacon are a heavenly match, so this breakfast sando combination could be your new go-to. One piece of advice? Just steer clear of jelly-filled donuts, as they will obviously make a huge mess when sliced in half.