Breakfast Sandwiches Reach New Heights With One Easy Swap

There's a lot to love about a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect combination of all of the best savory breakfast items. But if you also crave something sweet at breakfast, we have a solution for you. With one easy swap, there's a way to add delicious sweetness to your sandwich. Instead of the bread slices, English muffin, or bagel, reach for one of the sweetest breakfast items out there: The donut.

That's right — a donut can be used as the "bread" to make a breakfast sandwich. All you have to do is go out and buy your favorite donut, slice it length-wise, then place your breakfast sandwich fillings in the middle. A simple combination of eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage would be perfect. If you want to add even more sweet notes, go for something like maple bacon or a maple chicken sausage patty. You can include your other typical breakfast sandwich ingredients such as avocado, sliced tomato, and greens like spinach or arugula. For condiments, you can experiment with something spicy like hot sauce or chipotle mayo, or just stick with a simple smear of butter.