For Perfectly Crisp Smashed Potatoes, Put The Boiling Pot Away

How can we define a smashed potato? The answer, of course, is right there in the name — it's a potato that has been flattened and is cooked to a crispy golden brown. Think of it more like the rustic version of the French fry. But if the perfect smashed potato is one that is as crispy as can be, how can it be achieved?

Sara Tane's recipe shares that skipping the boiling step altogether is the best method to get the crispiest potatoes possible. As Tane explains, her previous approach involved boiling the potatoes before smashing them flat and baking them in a 450-degree oven until they were golden on each side. She notes that this process, for what it's worth, works completely fine, but then she learned that she could first roast the potatoes instead of boiling them. This gives them the crispy texture she had been looking for.